Water main break at UW-Madison closes part of the campus

A water main break at UW-Madison has closed some school building on the campus.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the UW-Madison Police Department shared there was a water main break overnight on Henry Mall.

"They are actively working to pump water out of the steam tunnel right now because when the water main break happened, that's where all the water flowed," said UW-Madison Police public information officer Marc Lovicott.

Lovicott estimates at least five buildings are affected.

"Aside from the water damage, they have no elevators or working fire alarm system right now," added Lovicott.

Because of the water main break, the Engineering Centers Building will be closed until at least 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

