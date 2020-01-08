Water pollution task force to release recommendations

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' water pollution task force is poised to release recommendations to lawmakers.

The task force's chariman, Republican state Rep. Todd Novak, has called a news conference for Wednesday morning to release the recommendations.

Vos created the task force in January 2019 after a study found wells across southwestern Wisconsin were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates, which originates from manure and fertilizer.

The state Department of Natural Resources is currently drafting new restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution.