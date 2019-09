The Dane County Sheriff's office says a woman has been rescued from a vehicle that went into water Saturday morning.

Authorities say they broke the vehicle's windows to get the driver out. They say the woman refused EMS treatment and wasn't injured.

Dispatchers say the vehicle went in near the intersection of Lake Kegonsa Road and Rutland Dunn Town Line Road.

Not many details have been released in the investigation, but authorities are still on scene.