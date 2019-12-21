Waterloo family farm plans to donate all Christmas tree sales this season to boy with leukemia

A Christmas tree farm in the town of Waterloo adds new meaning to “season of giving” by planning to donate all proceeds this season to a toddler with leukemia.

Kassidy Hege, who co-owns Hege Family Farm, said she lives by the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

This season, Hege lived out the saying by choosing to give every penny from every tree sale to the family of 3-year-old Stehrling Tabor.

“We give these gifts because this is what we were taught to do,” Hege said. “That's what God teaches us too, is that you are going to give, and you necessarily don't need to receive what you've given. He'll bless us in different ways.”

Jade Tabor, Stehrling’s mom, said her son was diagnosed with leukemia in July. He has fought through chemotherapy and is currently keeping his weak immune system in check by staying at home.

Stehrling told NBC15 in a video recorded by his mom, “Some days are good. Some days are bad. But we just keep fighting.”

To Hege and everyone who has bought a tree, Jade said she felt gratitude and an “overwhelming sense of warmth.”

“I know that they have benefitted our family financially, but also they are thinking about Stehrling every time that they look at their Christmas tree in their home,” Jade said. “That means more than I could ever express.”

Hege opened her tree farm this season. Hege calls herself a “steward of the Lord,” and said she does not consider her farm a “business.”

“This is being thought of as having the community to come together to give,” Hege said. “We’re not looking to make a profit. We’re not looking for anything.”

On Saturday, Hege counted $2,500 from sales and donations beginning November 29. She said one family even came from Milwaukee to purchase a tree and help Stehrling.

Hege said tree sales will end Sunday, but donations will be accepted on Stehrling’s GoFundMe site.

