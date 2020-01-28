Watertown Catholic School closes both campuses because of the flu

A Dodge Co. Catholic school is cancelling classes on both its campuses for the next two days to combat a flu outbreak that has forced a large portion of its student body to stay home from school already.

Watertown Catholic School explained on its Facebook page that 22 percent of its student body were not in class on Monday. In response, and on the recommendation of the Watertown Health Department, school was called off for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school says it will use that time to disinfect both its St. Bernard and St. Henry campuses.

In addition to classes being canceled, other activities and servicecs like daycare, 3K, 4K, basketball practives, religious education classes, and all outside organizations are scratched as well. The school said it will also reschedule its Open House.

School officials warn parents to keep an eye out for any strep or flu-like symptoms in their child and urge them to keep their child out of school if they do show signs, only letting them return after they are fever free for 24 hours.

January 27, 2020



Dear WCS Families:



On the advice of Carol Quest, City Nurse at the Watertown Health Department, we have decided to close school for Tuesday, January 28, and Wednesday, January 29, 2020, due to a high number of Influenza A and B confirmed cases. As of noon today, we have over 22% of our student body not in attendance.



The closure for Tuesday and Wednesday would also include daycare, 3K, 4K, basketball practices, religious education classes and all outside organizations. We will also have to reschedule our Open House at both campuses at a later time. We will reopen on Thursday, January 30, 2020.



During the closure, we will be taking all the precautionary measures to disinfect both campuses.



If you notice your child exhibiting any strep or flu-like symptoms, please keep your child at home. Students may return to school after they are fever free for 24 hours without medication. The school needs your help at home to keep our kids healthy at school.



We apologize for any inconvenience, but we need to look out for the health and well-being of our students and staff.



If you have any questions, you may call the school or contact the City Health Department at (920) 262-8090.



Thank you,



Sherry Harms Fr. Pat Wendler