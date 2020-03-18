Watertown foreign exchange student must return to Italy

Emanuele Marasco is packing his suitcase to head back home to Naples, Italy.

“Today and tomorrow are my last days,” Marasco said sadly. “It’s a really unlucky situation I would say.”

The high school junior spent the past school year attending school in Watertown as part of a foreign exchange program.

The Piasecki family, who has hosted two previous foreign exchange students from Norway, says it didn’t take long for Marasco to get acclimated.

“He had no problem jumping right in,” said host mom, Kelley Piasecki. “He had no problem making new friends and just getting involved right away.”

Marasco joined the school’s show choir and took part in the musical. He also swam for Watertown and was just getting ready for the spring track season.

“During the last month, I almost forgot I was an exchange student,” he said. “I just lived my life.”

In late February, Marasco says he began keeping an eye on coronavirus news out of Italy.

“The outbreak could not be stopped and so now it’s spread across Italy,” said Marasco.

He says his friends in Italy haven’t gone to school since the beginning of March as the country is on lockdown. Marasco said in his town, only two people are allowed in the grocery store at a time and they have to wear a mask and gloves while shopping.

“I don’t think the situation is getting better at all, I think it will take months to recover,” he added.

On Friday, Marasco will return to Italy after the AFS-USA International ended its program and started working to return students back to their home countries.

“They took this decision because I think travel is being restricted in every single country and if I stayed here until June, I would probably get stuck here,” Marasco said.

He’s most anxious about the travel itself and passing through a busy O’Hare International Airport.

“I’m going to be really, really cautious in Chicago with washing my hands and not touch anything at this point because you never know,” said Marasco.

His host family is ready to welcome him back to Watertown once it’s safe again.

“Our home is always their home,” said Piasecki. “If they ever want to come back and visit and stay with us, our home is always open.”