Watertown man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

A Watertown man was found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in Dodge County court Tuesday.

Juan Cagal Malaga, 27, could face up to 25 years behind bars, according to a release from the Dodge County district attorney.

In April 2018, Malaga was watching his step children while their mother was working.

Malaga carried one of the children into his bedroom and locked the door, removed the child’s pants and then touched the child inappropriately, authorities say.

Malaga then told the child that he knows it was illegal and the child should not tell her mother.

A sentencing hearing is set for November 22, 2019.

