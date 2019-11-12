Watertown man gets 2 years for dealing crack, OWI

A judge sentenced a Watertown man to two years in prison for intoxicated driving and drug dealing Tuesday.

Officers stopped Ian Ortega, 32, after he was caught driving above the speed limit in Ashippun in Dodge County, according to the county District Attorney.

Officers say Ortega was clearly impaired, and when they searched his car, officers found bundles of crack-cocaine, marijuana, a scale and a loaded .38 revolver. Officers then arrested Ortega.

Ortega later pleaded guilty to OWI 3rd, maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine 2nd and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated.

On Tuesday Ortega was to two years in prison, with an additional three years of supervision.

