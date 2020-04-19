Watertown officials looking for ‘COVID positive patient’ who left care facility

Officials in Watertown are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Facebook post Watertown officials says the man “voluntarily left a care facility."

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt and jeans near the Highway 16 Frontage Road area. Officials say he is a white man, age 35, 5’11″ tall, weighing 150 pounds. The man has has brown hair, some facial hair and gray thin-framed glasses.

Watertown officials say the patient has a cognitive disability and said he may approach you for money. They are asking that anyone who does see him to not approach him. Call 920-261-6660 immediately.