Waunakee Warriors hockey team raises money for pancreatic cancer

The Waunakee High School hockey team took to the ice Saturday to raise awareness and money for pancreatic cancer research.

This is the eighth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Awareness game.

Tammy Andries, a spokesperson for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, helped start the event eight years ago. Andries said she wanted people to understand how hard pancreatic cancer can be - the disease has only a 9 percent five-year survival rate.

Andries and other organizers were inspired by the NHL Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative.

Andries, a 14-year pancreatic cancer survivor, brought the idea of an awareness event to the high school hockey coach when her son played on the team.

Boys from the hockey team spend time collecting donations at school and talking to their classmates about the disease. At the annual game, they recognize families who have lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer.

Andries said she is amazed at how much her idea has grown.

"Eight years ago, we probably started with $500. And tonight, final totals aren't in yet, but we're probably at $5,000. So in eight short years, this community has pulled together, the boys from the hockey team have pulled together and they've made a huge impact on raising money for research for pancreatic cancer," she said.

The money raised from Saturday's event will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to support research for a cure.