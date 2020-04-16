Waunakee couple beats coronavirus together and gets discharged together

When Cheryl and Jeff Poole celebrated walking down the aisle together to become man and wife, they could have never known they'd one day be celebrating heading down an entirely different aisle - this time after beating COVID-19.

The Waunakee couple were discharged at the same time Thursday from UnityPoint Health - Meriter, getting a rousing round of applause of the staff there as they went.

According to the hospital, Cheryl was admitted to the ICU on March 18 and was the first patient that needed a ventilator. Several days later, Jeff was brought to the hospital and he also need a ventilator.

When they were finally able to leave the ICU, the couple were placed in adjoining rooms and the staff made sure they had their meals together.

The hospital says more than 25 patients have been discharged from UnityHealth after successfully overcoming COVID-19.