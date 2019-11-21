Waunakee man hit by own SUV as suspects flee in it, Madison police say

A Waunakee man was run over by his own SUV early Thursday morning as the people who stole it at knife point fled the scene, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Now, police have release images of the attack captured by nearby home surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The victim, whose name was not released, told investigators he stopped in the 1700 block of Manley St. around 7 a.m. to check and respond to some text messages. That's when, he says, the suspect opened the driver's side door and threatened him with a knife.

A struggle outside the SUV ensued, the victim said, and as they fought, an accomplice of the suspect hopped into the driver's seat and drove off, the police incident report said. The victim was reportedly knocked off his feet and the SUV ran over his wrist and leg.

The suspect caught up with the SUV and he and the accomplice fled the scene. The victim was not seriously hurt in the attack, police noted.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing 5'8" tall, with a thin to medium build, black dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.