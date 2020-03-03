Waunakee-native, UW grad travels home from South Korea amidst Coronavirus outbreak

As the Coronavirus death toll climbs to 9 in the United States, travel restrictions tighten, causing a change of plans for some American citizens.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence announced new travel protocol for anyone traveling from South Korea to the United States. Those travelers will now receive multiple screenings before entering the United States.

Among the many Americans traveling back to the United States is Waunakee-native and University of Wisconsin graduate Robert Kueffer. Kueffer has spent the past year teaching English in South Korea and playing tourist across Asia. But all that changed in a flash.

“Suddenly it was all over the news that this new virus was infecting all these people,” Kueffer tells NBC15’s Sierra Gillespie via FaceTime.

In just a few weeks’ time, Kueffer’s new home became the center of the Coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

“I lived in Daegu, which is where the outbreak of Coronavirus started,” he says.

Daegu is now the city with the most Coronavirus cases in South Korea. A once crowded city of 2.5 million people, Kueffer soon found a change of scenery.

“We went downtown and it was a Friday night at like 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. and there was no one out. A lot of restaurants closed, a lot of bars were closed,” he says.

Kueffer began receiving several emergency alerts every day, reminding him where to go if he experienced any Coronavirus symptoms.

“When it first started, I got a little panicy and just like cried on the walk to the subway. Because I had to ride the subway and I was so nervous,” he tells NBC15 News.

With that, he decided to change his itinerary, leaving Daegu early for capitol city Seoul.

“My plan was to do about three weeks in Seoul on vacation, but I cut that short early to get home sooner,” Kueffer explains.

As Kueffer made his way to Seoul, South Korea from Daegu, the virus count continued to rise.

“I knew we had some cases in South Korea, and one of my last mornings in Daegu, [I thought], 'Oh, there's 13 cases of Coronavirus in Daegu. I'm a little nervous.' And by the time I left, there were 1,000 cases," he says.

Kueffer’s final destination is the Dane County Regional Airport, but officials there say he will not have any screenings in Madison. Instead, he will go through customs and medical screenings after his connecting flight to Dallas, Texas.

“Any airport that receives flights from any of those Tier 1, Tier 2 type locations that the CDC has indicated, they would be screened at that location. If they had symptoms, then they wouldn't be allowed to continue past there,” says Brent McHenry, director of marketing with the Dane County Regional Airport.

Kueffer does not anticipate that problem, but says he is prepared to take safety precautions.

“My main stress has been the logistics of coming home, maybe having to quarantine,” he says. “I think the U.S. just said ... it's asking anyone from South Korea, Iran, Italy, to self-quarantine for two weeks. But when I come home to Wisconsin, I generally self-quarantine anyway. So it doesn't matter to me!"

NBC15 News reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updated regulations for those arriving in the United States from South Korea. So far, representatives have not responded. Click here for the CDC travel recommendations to South Korea.

