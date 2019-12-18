Waunakee teen inspired to give back after life-changing gift

Cameras were rolling as now 14-year-old Kainen Neitzel was surprised by a stranger with an Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair.

“I'm just so amazed that he picked me out of so many people that he could pick," said Kainen.

Now, NBC15 Morning Anchor Meghan Reistad is checking in to see how he is exploring like never before.

"Just being out here in the woods and wilderness. That's what this chair is all about, opening new doors," Kainen's dad Chris Neitzel said.

She first introduced you to the Waunakee teen in May 2018 when he got the chair from a man his family had met while on vacation in Florida. The man wanted no recognition.

"At a year old, he was diagnosed with CP, cerebral palsy, so he's quadriplegic. It's just that his muscles don't work like yours and mine," Chris explained.

Since receiving the chair, he's been to Wisconsin state parks, beaches and explored snow for the first time.

Reistad caught up with the family as they were picking out their Christmas Tree in Waunakee.

Chris said he and his family hope to give back to someone else someday with a gift like Kainen received. The family has made it a point to let others use the Action Trackchair and has allowed family and friends to use it.