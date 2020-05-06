Waunakee's 'WaunaFest' canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Waunakee's annual Fourth of July festival, WaunaFest, has been canceled this summer because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers said Wednesday.

The festival's board says on its website that "In an effort to prioritize the safety and health of our community and festival attendees, WaunaFest is cancelling WaunaFest 2020."

Organizers say they hope to use the time to plan an "even bigger and better" Waunafest next Fourth of July.

The festival next year is scheduled for July 22 – July 25.