Waupun Little League pays it forward to local businesses

While baseball fields across the country lay dormant due to COVID-19, Waupun’s Little League has found a way for their players to still make plays off the diamond.

With local businesses taking needing to press pause as well, the Little League’s board got together and organized a “pay if forward” or of sorts. Taking the funds from past seasons through sponsorship and sales to buy two gift certificates from 75 different local businesses. Those gift certificates with then be given out to 75 different Waupun Little League baseball players that will be selected at random. One ticket for them to use, the other to give to a friend or family to use.

“We're very proud of our Waupan Little League here. We've been in business for 58 years as a nonprofit and we felt we needed to do something for our community here that's been so good to us for so long." Waupun’s Player Development Coordinator, Derrick Stantke said.

They coaches and board of the league made sure to take this opportunity to teach their young players a life lesson

“We wanted to get the kids involved, That was a big aspect that everyone on the board wanted.” said Little League president, Justin Schmidt.

“Somehow get the kids be the ones that came around and paid it forward.”

Stantke added, “We wanted to do something and show our sponsors that we're here in a time of need. We also want to show the kids what it's like to give. As much as they want to be on the field playing baseball, it's just a part of the life and hopefully this sits a little more with them."

While they looked forward to another spring on the diamond and improving the next generation of baseball player’s game, Waupun Little League’s treasurer, Andy Derksen is excited for his athletes to learn about more than the game.

"It’s a special feeling. The kids that I coach and my own kids will tell you all the time it's all about life lessons. It’s really neat to teach them to give back to the community.”

