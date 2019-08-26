Waupun man dies after car crashes into a utility pole

Dodge County deputies said a Waupun man died Monday morning after his car crashed into a utility pole in the Town of Trenton.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the one-vehicle rollover crash happened on State Highway 68 near Lakeland Road around 12:02 a.m. Deputies said the car was traveling east on Highway 68 when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest on its roof.

The 26-year-old driver was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family. Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.