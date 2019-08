A 26-year-old Waupun man is dead after his car went off the road and hit a utility pole in the Town of Trenton.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Christopher, Balsewicz was traveling east on STH 68 when it left the road around Midnight Tuesday near Lakeland Road.

Authorities say his vehicle hit a utility pole and came to rest on its roof. Balsewicz was later pronounced deceased at Waupun Memorial Hospital.