Waupun police investigate possible animal cruelty after videos surface on Facebook

Police in Waupun say they are investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after videos emerged on Facebook showing a man allegedly abusing a dog.

“The incidents were alleged to have taken place at a residence in the 200 block of Monroe St in the city of Waupun approximately 2 months ago,” police wrote on Facebook.

Five videos were posted on the social media site. The woman who uploaded the videos made the videos public so anyone can view and share them. Shortly after posting the videos on December 6th, Facebook users began commenting, demanding the man be held accountable for his actions.

In one of the videos, you can see the man drag the black and white dog by the collar. At one point, he lifts the dog up by its neck as the dog whimpers and cries.

Police say they were alerted to the alleged abuse while handling a case of theft at the same home.

“A welfare check was conducted on the dog and the dog appears to be healthy and uninjured,” said Waupun police in the same post. “A new home has been located for the dog. The Waupun Police Department does not condone animal cruelty,”

Police say they are currently looking into whether a crime was committed.

