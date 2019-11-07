Wausau Police investigate needle found in Halloween Candy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) Wausau Police say they're investigating reports of a needle found in someone's candy after trick-or-treating. In a post to the department's Facebook page, officers shared a screen shot of a previous post that has been making the rounds on social media.

The original post claims they found the needle in their child's Halloween candy after trick-or-treating in a Quaw Street neighborhood last week. The post also includes photos of the candy and needle.

In their follow up post, the Wausau Police Department said a complaint has been filed with the department and they are investigating. They add these incidents are rare but encourage people to check their child's candy.

