DOJ: Suspect fired at officers, vehicle in officer-involved shooting on Wausau west side

A press release from the Department of Justice says the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on the west side of Wausau fired on law enforcement and a vehicle with a person inside before law enforcement returned fire, resulting in the suspect's death.

Active police situation in Wausau (Photo credit: Amy Lucas)

The DOJ is asking the public to submit any audio or visual recordings of the incident they may have, and noted they have recovered some video and audio of the incident already.

A video of the apparent shooting captured by a bystander has reached almost 2,000 shares on Facebook. NewsChannel 7 will not be airing the full unedited video due to its graphic nature. In it, a person is seen lying on the ground a distance away from several members of law enforcement with weapons drawn. The person is seen moving and an object is seen in the air before a series of gunshots can be heard in the video. The WPPA has issued a statement saying that preliminary evidence leads them to be confident that the officers involved were justified in the shooting.

According to the DOJ press release, the incident occurred in the area of Artic Lane and North 12th Avenue for the report of a subject attempting to steal vehicles. He was confronted by law enforcement, and during the confrontation fired on law enforcement and a "citizen-occupied vehicle". Law enforcement returned fire, and the suspect fell on the ground but remained armed. He did not comply with orders from law enforcement, according to the DOJ, and pointed a firearm in their direction, resulting in fire gunfire from law enforcement. The suspect, who has not been identified by the DOJ, died at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Marathon County Medical Examiner, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The involved officers from WPD and the MCSO have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure and according to department policy.

All investigative reports will be turned over to the Marathon County District Attorney at the conclusion of the investigation.

Management at a Wausau apartment complex says no employees or tenants from Urban West were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

A letter sent to Urban West Tenants obtained by NewsChannel 7 stated in part, “This unfortunate incident happened on our property so we are assisting detectives and will continue to do what is needed to support their investigation.”