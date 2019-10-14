Wausau School Board President to run for Congress

Wausau School Broad President Tricia Zunker has announced her intent to run as a Democrat for Congress in the 7th Congressional District. Zunker will formally announce her candidacy Monday at 11 a.m. at the Eau Claire Dells.

In 2018, Zunker was elected to the Wausau School Board and currently serves as board president.

A news release states, “On the school board, she works hard to ensure that all children receive a good education, regardless of background, economic status, or family circumstances. She is also an advocate for policies that improve staff morale and treat teachers like the professionals they are.”

Tricia went on to law school and became a practicing attorney and law professor. In 2013, she was elected by her People, the Ho-Chunk Nation, to serve as Associate Justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court. She was re-elected to that position in 2017.

From her office in Wausau, Tricia teaches remotely as a professor at three institutions: (1) the California School of Law, where she also serves as the Dean of Faculty; (2) University of Maryland’s Legal Studies Program; and (3) Colorado State University’s Global Campus in the Criminal Justice department. In each of these academic environments, she works with non-traditional students, helping them achieve their academic goals that would not be possible in a

typical brick and mortar setting.

Tricia spends her free time with her 9-year-old son exploring train museums listening to live music, or simply relaxing at home in Wausau with their rescue pup, Diesel.