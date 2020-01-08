Wausau woman sews joey pouches to help animals injured in Australia wildfires

With more than one billion animals feared dead in the Australian wildfires as of Wednesday and many more injured and displaced, people around the world are stepping in to help, including in Wausau.

Aderholdt creates the joey pouches in her living room (WSAW Photo).

Ali Aderholdt has sewn about 50 joey pouches for animals recovering at wildlife sanctuaries in Australia, and she plans to make many more. She received $100 from Wausau charity group "Be Amazing" to help cover the cost of more pouches.

She's part of a nationwide group of crafters who are using their artistry to help.

She couldn't resist helping because she and her family care a lot about animals.

“We always do everything we can for the local Humane Society, but it's kind of fun to be able to help on a global level, too," she said.

Crafters around the country are connected by social media.

"If you need supplies, there's people willing to send you supplies, I have people coming in from Missouri and Alabama later this week," she said.

One group on Facebook has more than 40,000 members, and a post on the page shows you what is needed by Australian rescuers.

"There's a part on the page where you can list supplies that you need, and other people will reach out saying, 'Hey, I have a bunch of fabric' or, 'Hey, I have a bunch of yarn,'" she said.

The pouches will help displaced and injured animals to grow without their mothers.

"A lot of the pouches will be used for animals that are either too young and their mothers have passed away in the fires, and they need a safe spot to sleep at night," she said.

There are even people in those online groups offering to pay for shipping to Australia, and even regional hubs where crafters are sending those packages together.