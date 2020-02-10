Waushara Co. kindergartner struck by car, killed while waiting for bus

A six-year-old student has died after the child was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting to get on a school bus Monday morning.

Tri-County Area School District Administrator Anthony Marinack said the bus was stopped around 7:15 a.m. on Hwy. 73, just south of Plainfield,when another vehicle heading in the same direction as the bus struck two students.

A kindergartner was killed while the student's sibling was injured, Marinack explained. The name of either child has not been released.

According to a DOT alert, traffic has been rerouted north on County J to County P, and west back to Hwy 73. Southbound traffic will reverse the directions.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department was unable to release any further information.

Marinack said other students were on the bus at the time, he said.

He said counselors will be at the school to help students and staff.