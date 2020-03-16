Waushara Co. suspends jail visitation

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all jail programming and visitation to the county jail in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Effective immediately all in jail programming, contact and non-contact visits, with the exception of attorney visits, are suspended,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Monday.

The suspensions will remain in effect until further notice. In the statement, the Sheriff’s Office called the decision “difficult,” but done in order to protect the people who work at the jail as well as the inmates.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic as we know it is important for the people in our jails to have contact with family and loved ones,” the statement continued.

