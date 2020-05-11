Waushara County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday

Waushara County officials are holding drive-through coronavirus testing on Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose.

Officials said patients will need to schedule an appointment to get tested, and will be required to stay in their vehicles when driving through for testing.

The drive-thru will be held at the Wild Rose Fire Department at 145 Grant Ave., Wild Rose, WI 54984.

The testing, which is open to any Wisconsin resident, is organized by the Waushara County Health Department, the Waushara County Emergency Management Director, with assistance from Waushara County Emergency Medical Services and the Wild Rose Fire Department.

To schedule an appointment, call 920-787-6544.

