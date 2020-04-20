Wauwatosa pub owner plans to open May 1, despite governor's order

In Wisconsin, several restaurants and taverns say they plan to re-open on May 1, despite Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order to May 26th.

The owner of Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub, Dan Zierath, says he plans to reopen his bar on May 1, despite 'Safer at Home' order. (WISN via CNN)

"I'm not going to be pushed around," the owner of Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub, Dan Zierath, said. "A lot of my employees, they are hurting. I have had to borrow money to several employees. It's just bad right now; we need to reopen our economy."

The Wauwatosa pub has complied with the Governor’s order so far, but when the calendar changes at the end of the month, Zierath says so does their compliance. Zierath argued his opening the bar has little to with money and that he will lose money by opening. To him, the extension is unfair.

“We’re in America. Yes, we should have a choice,” he contended. “I'm doing this to make a point. They're taking rights from us and they have no right to do that."

One person who opposes Zierath’s call, Jacob Flom, says whether or not to open is a decision that doesn’t affect just him, it affects the entire community.

“It's not only dangerous but it's insulting to our front line healthcare workers that are fighting this virus," he stated.

Despite online criticism, Zierath says he's going to be careful, enforce social distancing, and people will be able to dine in come May 1st.

“If you want to stay at home, my God, this is America, stay at home. You have every right to. But to the people who are tired of it and want to come out and have a meal by me, please do, you have that right," he said.

