It could take 'multiple days' for power to be fully restored

UPDATE 7/22:

Utility crews continue to make progress in restoring power to storm victims Northeast Wisconsin.

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin Public Service has 39,000 customers without power. We Energies has 21,000 customers without power.

The utilities have restored power to 180,000 customers since Friday.

WPS and We Energies will have more than 1,000 field and support personnel working on restoration Monday.

"At this time, we do not have a specific estimate to when all customers will have power restored, however, some customers may be without service for multiple days," reads a statement from spokesperson Amy Jahns.

At least four tornadoes touched down in Northeast Wisconsin Saturday. There is widespread damage from downed trees and power lines.

TORNADO INFO

NEW LONDON

When: July 20 - 11:05 a.m.

Rating: EF-1

Est. Peak Winds: TBD

Path Length: TBD

Max Width: TBD

Injuries/deaths: None

HORTONVILLE

When: July 20 - 11:18 a.m. - 11:22 a.m.

Rating: EF-1

Est. Peak Winds: 90 mph

Path Length: TBD

Max Width: TBD

Injuries/Deaths: None

GREENVILLE

When: July 20 - 11:22 a.m. - 11:23 a.m.

Rating: EF-0

Est. Peak Winds: 85 mph

Path Length: TBD

Max Width: TBD

Injuries/Deaths: None

WRIGHTSTOWN

When: July 20 - 11:36 a.m. - 11:39 a.m.

Rating: EF-0

Est. Peak Winds: 80 mph

Path Length: TBD

Max Width: TBD

Injuries/Deaths: None

================================

PREVIOUS UPDATE

As of early Sunday evening, more than 100,000 people are still without power after severe storms blew through central and eastern Wisconsin. More crews from around the Midwest are on the way to assist restoration efforts.

“This has been the worst outages they’ve seen in at least 20 years,” said We Energies Media Relations Manager Brendan Conway.

“For some customers, because of the extent of the damage and the severity of these storms, there will be outages and some customers that experience and outage for multiple days,” said WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen.

But, all things considered, both energy companies say their crews are doing excellent work.

“We’ve been working non-stop. We’ve been able to make some progress today, we’ve had hundreds of crews out today,” said Conway.

We energies and WPS say more than 150,000 customers have had their power restored, and that crews will be working around the clock for however long it takes to make sure everyone gets their power back.

“Our crews are members of the communities that we serve as well. So they may very well be affected by these storms, they may not have had power, they may be going on a day or two that they haven’t had service in their own home,” said Cullen. “So again, I think that speaks to their dedication.”

“[In] about a line of four, five energy trucks and it was kind of cool, neighbors came out and they were clapping and excited to see them,” said Conway. “So we do appreciate everyone’s patience, we know it’s been a long few days for them.”

During these last few days crews first prioritized lifting downed power lines and other safety concerns. Now it’s all about restoring main power lines in some of the hardest hit areas, all while making sure the crews are keeping themselves safe, too. A large part of that is making sure all employees get eight hours off between each shift.

“For both We Energies and WPS safety is the highest priority that we have. Because if our crews aren’t being safe they can’t perform their job safely,” said Cullen.

Though in this case the job is requiring more effort than normal, they plan to see it through as quickly as they can.

“Our crews are going to be out there until the very end, until the last customer is restored from this storm our crews are going to be out there working around the clock to be able to restore power,” said Cullen.

“They know how important it is and I think they’re proud of the work they’re doing,” said Conway.

