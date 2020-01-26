'We are devastated and shocked by this tragedy:' Milwaukee Bucks release statement on passing of Kobe Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement on the passing of former NBA star Kobe Bryant

"Kobe Bryant demonstrated an extraordinary passion for basketball and love for his family. His legendary impact on the game will continue forever and he will be terribly missed by the Bucks organization and basketball fans across the globe.

We are devastated and shocked by this tragedy and for the loss of his daughter, Gianna, and the others on board. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the Lakers and those who are affected."