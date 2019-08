Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially a married man.

On Monday, he announced that he and longtime love, Lauren Hashian, tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend.

He posted photos on his Instagram page with the caption, "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikai (blessed)."

Johnson and Hashian have two daughters: 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana.

Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage.