Why vaping hospitalizations are so high in Wisconsin

Some calling it an “epidemic,” as the number of e-cigarette users is on the rise. With that comes an increase in hospitalizations related to the use of those products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 94 cases of vaping-related hospitalizations across the country. Those numbers span across 14 states, the bulk of the hospitalizations in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the Badger State has 15 confirmed cases of vaping-related hospitalizations, and 15 more under investigation.

What causes lung problems associated with vaping, and why are so many cases in Wisconsin: both questions that don’t an answer.

“We don't really know what the cause of these severe lung problems are,” says Dr. Eric Lyerla, a Family Medicine physician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group. “I’m not sure why we're seeing more cases in Wisconsin. Clearly there's high use of vaping throughout the country. We have very good medical care in Wisconsin, so it's possible that these kids are getting better health care, and showing up earlier."

But some who work in the vaping industry say the hobby isn’t a problem.

“I don't see any reason why anybody should be afraid of this,” says Brendan La Rose. “As far as the 'vaping epidemic,' as it's being termed, the majority of it is fear mongering from pharmaceuticals and the tobacco industry.”

La Rose says hospitalizations may be a result of illegal vaping materials that users may pick up off the streets.

“The moment they hit the street and are starting to make their rounds, and anybody can pick them up and futz with them however they want. Cut it, do the thing that could potentially lead to serious harm,” he says.

La Rose says many use vaping to cut down on their nicotine intake, some even quitting altogether.

Doctors though, are still skeptical.

“Vaping may help people quit, because as you said, you can reduce the dose of nicotine over time,” Dr. Lyerla says. “But the concern, the bigger concern is a lot of new people that would not otherwise be smoking, may be taking up vaping."

The Wisconsin DHS is set to release new vaping hospitalization numbers this Thursday.