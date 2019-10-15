“We had no idea it could happen to us:” mom shares story of miscarriages

Losing a child is one of the most difficult things a parent can go through, and often times parents can feel alone and isolated.

In recognition of National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Remembrance Day on Tues., one mother from Monona shared her story of pain and loss and where she found support.

“We knew things had happened to people, that people had lost babies, but we had no idea it could happen to us,” said Beth Czech.

Czech and her husband now have a healthy 15-month-old son named Leon, but before he was born, the couple went through the unthinkable. In Oct. of 2016, Beth said she found out she was pregnant. At the first ultrasound appointment, they were told the pregnancy was not viable.

“We found out it was an ectopic pregnancy,” she said.

Czech said she got pregnant again shortly after, as she and her husband were eager to start a family.

“We got more and more confident, started buying baby clothes and telling family,” she said.

However, at 25 weeks, she realized something was wrong. After going to the doctor, they found there was no heartbeat. Czech said she had to deliver her stillborn son, Calvin.

“Suddenly we realized we had to fit a whole lifetime of memories into these couple days in the hospital,” Czech said.

She said while she was in the hospital at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, she found support through a group called Bereaved Parents of Madison .

They took photos and provided resources to help the family cope with the loss.

Dr. Kristen Sharp became Czech’s OB-GYN at UW-Health for her third pregnancy with her son Leon. Dr. Sharp also runs the Hope After Loss Clinic .

“In general, one out of four women will experience a pregnancy loss in their lifetime, so it is extremely common. Miscarriage or early loss, especially in the first trimester are the most common type of loss people will experience,” she said.

Dr. Sharp said she started the clinic after she lost her own baby and wanted to provide more resources to grieving families.

She said data shows an upwards of 15 to 20 percent of pregnancies will end in miscarriage. She said there were more than 400 miscarriages documented at UW-Health System just last year.

Dr. Sharp said about one in 160 pregnancies will end in loss after the 20 week mark.

Czech said knowing Dr. Sharp went through similar struggles helped her through her third pregnancy. She said she would not trade the memories she made with Calvin in the hospital for the world.

“You can be grieving and you can be really said, but you can also be happy and hopeful,” she said.

