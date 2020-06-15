"We have much more to defend" Sen. Baldwin, Rep. Pocan respond to SCOTUS LGBTQ ruling

Two members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation, both of whom are gay, each called Monday morning's Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination a step forward toward equality.

Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan used the opportunity as well to urge the passage of the Equality Act. The bill, which passed the House last year, would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The #SCOTUS 6-3 is a huge step forward for #LGBTQ equality in America.



We must keep marching for full quality for every #LGBTQ American across our country and work to pass the #EqualityAct in the Senate



Sen. Tammy Baldwin via Twitter

In his tweet, Baldwin's counterpart in the House, Rep. Mark Pocan, pointed to other parts of daily life where he is calling for more equity and directed his last line at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Today's #SCOTUS decision brings our LGBTQ community one step closer to equality.



We're protected from workplace discrimination, but we have much more to defend.



From housing to healthcare, we need equity in all.



Passing the Quality Act would be next step @senatemajldr.



Rep. Mark Pocan

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.