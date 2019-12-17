'We want answers': peaceful protest outside of Beloit Police Department on officer involvled shooting

Montay Penning was shot and killed on Dec. 10 by three officers from the Beloit Police Department after what they reported he was armed and fleeing police.

Protesters criticize a fatal officer-involved shooting this month (Source: WMTV).

His friends and family members are looking for answers.

"He was a great dad, " Khaliyah Soler-Smith said.

Soler-Smith shared a 3-year-old daughter with Penning. She is one of the many people that are looking to find out more about this incident.

Around a dozen of people showed their support of Penning's family by silently protesting outside of the Beloit Police Department a week after Penning was killed.

In a news conference held after the shooting, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski laid out the events that led to the shooting, which started around noon on Dec. 10 when a Rock Co. deputy pulled over a vehicle he believed to be stolen near Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The deputy reported hearing shots fired and, following a brief chase, took off on foot, Zibolski continued. Beloit police officers caught up with Penning, who was reportedly armed, in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave, where he was shot. None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

All three officers who fired have been placed on administrative duty, as is normal for an officer-involved shooting. The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, which includes reviewing body camera footage from the Beloit Police Department.

Reverend Michael Bell says he has a hard time believing Penning pointed a gun at police.

"That doesn't sound like him," Bell said.

He added that Penning went through some of his life support groups over the summer.