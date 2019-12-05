Wear red on Friday to support Badgers football and volleyball

Wisconsin Athletics is asking Badger fans to wear red on Friday to support two of their teams.

The Wisconsin football team will be in Indianapolis on Saturday taking on Ohio State at the Big Ten championship game. The Wisconsin volleyball team will be taking on Illinois State at the UW Field House Friday night.

Wisconsin Athletics say they have reached out to fans across the world to show their pride and unite the Badger nation on Friday.

They ask fans to share their photos on social media by tagging @UWBadgers and use #OnWisconsin.