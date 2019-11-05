Weather Authority: 2-4" of snow will be possible Tuesday night

SNOW-vember will be continue tonight. The next round of accumulating snow will arrive tonight through Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday for most of southern Wisconsin. Widespread snowfall totals across the advisory area will be between 2-4".

#WeatherAuthority: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect tonight for most of southern Wisconsin. Widespread snowfall totals across the advisory tonight through Wednesday morning will be between 2-4" of snow. Falling snow and slick/snowy roads will make for a messy commute. pic.twitter.com/TAqIdIt4dy — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 5, 2019

The snow that falls tonight through Wednesday morning will have the biggest impact on the Wednesday morning commute. Falling snow and slick/snowy roads will likely slow you down. There is the potential for school delays Wednesday morning, mainly west of I-39.

The snow will start to develop around midnight near the Mississippi River and expand eastward overnight. Madison and the rest of I-39 probably won't start to see snow until 2-4 a.m.

When will you start to see snow at your house tonight?



Here's my best guess, and one forecast models prediction. pic.twitter.com/7bPVFepobY — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 5, 2019

The heaviest snow will likely develop from Madison west to Prairie du Chien and points north to La Crosse and Montello. This is where a swath of 2-4" of snow will likely develop. Snowfall totals closer to the WI-IL border will between 1-2" of snow.

Here's your sn❄️wfall model rundown: Euro, HRRR, GFS & RPM.



Right now, I'm leaning towards the Euro and HRRR. The GFS shows the heaviest snow falling to close to the WI-IL border. The RPM is a little too light with snowfall totals. pic.twitter.com/6g755NMsgO — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 5, 2019

