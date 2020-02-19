Weather Authority: Another shot of arctic air Thursday

This time of year looks can be deceiving. Despite plentiful sunshine, cold temperatures are in place thanks to a deep snowpack an arctic high pressure system. As of February 19th, only two days have featured subzero temperatures. We will likely pick up day number three by early Thursday.

The NBC15 Weather Impact Scale is at a "1: Low Impact" Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero with wind chills double digits below zero. Make sure kids are bundled up at the bus stop. At this point, no wind chill alerts are in place, but it will be a chilly stretch of weather.

Cold weather will stick around through the day Thursday with highs only into the teens. Another cold night expected Thursday night with lows back down into the single digits. Wind chills will hover into the single digits above and below zero during this time frame.

Moderating temperatures will return starting Friday and carrying over into the weekend. This will take us into the upper 30s and lower 40s as tranquil conditions remain. The next big weathermaker is not expected to impact the area until early next week.

