Weather Authority: April brings true signs of Spring

March may have felt like it was never going to end, but it did. April is officially here and it's a month that really pushes us into the spring time season. If history tells us anything, it's that we can expect warmer temperatures and plants to start blooming back to life in the weeks ahead.

Here's the breakdown for what we typically see in April. Average highs go from 51 degrees to 63 degrees with overnight lows jumping from 30 degrees to 41 degrees. Rainfall is plentiful with 3.40 inches on average. Snow is still common with 2.6 inches of the white stuff occurring. Daylight gained really jumps with 78 minutes added through the end of April.

So what does April 2020 have in store? Well, it looks like more of the same. In terms of temperatures, the trend is for above normal conditions. When it comes to precipitation, near normal to above normal conditions are expected.

A closer look shows that the first half of the month will likely feature more precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures. The second half of the month will likely be closer to normal when it comes to temperatures and precipitation.

If this forecast holds true, the growing season may get off to an early start. One that could be vulnerable to late season freezing conditions. Flooding will also remain a concern as the ground remains saturated and river levels remain high. Even a normal to slightly above normal month of rainfall could lead to rivers topping their banks.

