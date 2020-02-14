Weather Authority: Arctic air pushes out for the weekend

After the third coldest Valentine's Day on record and the coldest morning of the winter, the arctic air is in and out of here. While we have officially recorded the first subzero temperatures of the season, it doesn't look like we will be adding to that number anytime soon. Temperatures this weekend will be close to 50 degrees warmer than Friday morning.

Friday Night

After early lows into the single digits, look for temperatures to climb back to the teens by early Saturday. This will be as clouds are on the increase along with gusty winds out of the south and west. Winds could gust to 30 mph by early Saturday resulting in areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills will also remain below zero during this time frame.

Saturday

More clouds than sun can be expected Saturday as a dying disturbance moves through the area. With a lack of moisture to work with, don't expect much in the way of precipitation. With that being said, a few flurries and snow showers are possible by the afternoon hours. This could end as some patchy drizzle. Any accumulation would be just a quick dusting. Winds will remain gusty and up to 30 mph through the day Saturday as temperatures climb back to the lower and middle 30s.

Sunday

A but more sunshine can be expected for the second half of the weekend. This wont last long as our next big weathermaker arrives by Sunday night. This will bring the return of clouds and light snow. Minor snow accumulations are possible by Monday morning before milder temperatures switch snow over to a mixed bag of precipitation.

