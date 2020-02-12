Weather Authority: Cold & Snow Brings Problems For Thursday Morning Commute

Wintry weather has overspread the area once again. This has prompted a "1, Low Impact" on our Weather Impact Scale. While accumulations are expected to be light, there will be problems for the Thursday morning commute.

The steady snow will continue through at least midnight on Thursday before tapering off from west to east. Accumulations of 1-3 inches expected from this storm system. While not a lot of snow, it will be enough to shovel in most spots and lead to snow covered roadways.

Gusty winds will pick up by Thursday morning, possibly as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will also be falling into the single digits. This will bring concerns for bowing and drifting snow as the snow remains fluffy. It will also yield salt essentially ineffective as arctic air moves in.

