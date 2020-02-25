Weather Authority: Cold temperatures to end February

Southern Wisconsin may have missed out on the latest round of accumulating snowfall, but don't count winter over just yet. In fact, frigid conditions are expected through the final days of the month with temperatures running a good 5-10 degrees below normal for late February standards.

To make matters worse, it will feel even colder with gusty winds, cloud cover, and scattered snow showers on Wednesday. The good news, sunshine will start to return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday are only expected to be into the middle 20s with overnight lows even dipping into the single digits!

Coincidentally, a major pattern change will kick in on Sunday just as we kick off the month of March. Temperatures into early March are expected to flip to the other side of the pendulum and run a good 5-10 degrees above normal. This will bring a prolonged stretch of 40 degree temperatures. With an active pattern remaining, this would trend towards more rain than snow chances.

