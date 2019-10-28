Weather Authority: First snowfall of the fall season likely Monday night

Oh snow... the first snowfall of the 2019 fall season is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain will start to develop Monday evening. With colder air moving in overnight, the rain will transition into snow after midnight. The snow won't last very long. The snow will taper off from west to east across area first thing Tuesday morning. The best window for snow will be between 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This not going to be a huge winter storm. Widespread snowfall accumulations will be between 1-2" of snow. Most of the snow will only stick to elevated and grassy surfaces. Almost everyone will receive a dusting. A few spots could see up to 3" of snow.

Widespread travel problems are not expected Tuesday morning. Most people will want to pad their morning commute on Tuesday by a few minutes, though. The roads could be slushy in spots.

There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Wednesday. The best chance of the wintry mix will be near the WI-IL border.

Halloween looks chilling this year! There's a good chance of rain and snow on Halloween. Snow accumulations are possible, but it's too early to know exactly how much will fall right now. Nothing with this system is set in stone, so there is still plenty to watch and the forecast could change over the next couple of days.

The #Halloween forecast looks chilling. If this forecast pans out, the kids are going to earn their candy this year.



Trick-or-treating looks cold and wet. Make sure the kids are bundled up underneath their Halloween costume.

If Madison records 1-2" of snow Monday, October 2019 will be snowiest October this decade!