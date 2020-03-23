Weather Authority: Get outside sooner than later this week

Make plans to spend time outside sooner than later this week. A much needed break from the active weather expected through the middle of the week, but it comes with a catch. While calm weather is typically associated with sunshine, clouds will be stubborn this go around.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 50 degrees. Clouds will try and thin a bit by the evening and this should lead to a few peeks of sunshine, or at least some brightening of the sky. A better chance of some clearing during the overnight hours.

Some early sunshine is possible Wednesday as temperatures soar into the middle 50s before clouds quickly return ahead of our next weathermaker. The first of several rounds of wet weather will start to move in by the evening and become likely during the overnight hours.

Rain ends early Thursday with a brief break in the action through early afternoon. Round two of wet weather moves in late Thursday and into the overnight hours once again. This will continue into early Friday.

After a brief break Friday morning and afternoon, the third round of rain for the week once again takes aim on southern Wisconsin. This will continue into Saturday with additional shower activity through Saturday itself. highs expected to be into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

While timing will need to be fine tuned in the days ahead, it does looks like rain totals for the month will climb significantly. While we aren't expecting heavy rain with any one round of rain, when you add them all together most of southern Wisconsin will pick up one to two inches of rain. Impacts on area waterways are once again possible heading into the weekend.

