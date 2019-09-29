Weather Authority: Heavy rain possible midweek

To say it's been a wet September is a big understatement!

Over 6" of rain has been recorded in Madison so far this month. That is about double the average amount of rainfall for the month of September.

On average, Madison receives 3.13" of rain each September.

Unfortunately, it looks like this wet stretch of weather is going to continue into October.

The weather pattern will become stagnant early next week. There will be an area of high pressure south of Wisconsin and an area of low pressure over the Pacific northwest. This will put the storm track, or jet stream, over Wisconsin. This is where typically the most active weather sets up.

A slow-moving cold front will be the focal point for periods of heavy rain Monday night through Wednesday. Heavy rain capable of flooding and flash flooding will likely be the main threat midweek. Widespread rainfall totals midweek will likely be between 2-4"+ of rain.

The cold front will clear the area by the end of next week. The cold front will kick the rain out of the area on Thursday. A blast of much cooler air will follow the front. It's definitely going to feel like fall on Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. FREE download: https://www.nbc15.com/apps