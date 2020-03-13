Weather Authority: Mainly Dry & Decent Weekend Ahead

After a dreary week weatherwise, it looks like the weekend will offer up some relief. While the weekend will be dry for most, it won't be as nice and spring-like as the past couple. Temperatures will also be running near to slightly below normal for mid-March standards.

After a beautiful Friday, clouds will be on the increase by Saturday morning. This will lead to a mainly cloudy start to the weekend with a few breaks in the clouds possible to the north. A storm system missing us to the south will give the chance of a few flurries near the stateline, although most will stay dry. Highs will be held down into the middle and upper 30s.

Skies clear Saturday night into Sunday in what will likely be the better half of the weekend. With partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will rebound into the lower and middle 40s. With light winds, it should be a decent day to get outside.

The calm stretch of weather will last into early next week before a more active and wet pattern returns late next week. Heavy rain is possible and potential impacts on area waterways will need to be watched closely.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.