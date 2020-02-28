Weather Authority: Mild weekend to welcome March

We are in store for back to back weekends of beautiful weather across southern Wisconsin. After a chilly stretch of weather to end February, March will rebound with above normal conditions. More good news comes in the fact that the Weather Impact Scale will be at a Green with no impactful weather expected.

Frigid conditions will greet us Saturday morning with temperatures into the single digits. Factor in the wind chill and it will be feeling closer to zero! From there, it's all up hill. With abundant sunshine, highs on Saturday will top out into the middle and upper 30s. That's pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Even warmer temperatures are expected Sunday as highs top out into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If we didn't have an extensive snow pack, widespread 50s would be common. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, but no rain or snow is in the forecast.

