Weather Authority: More rain and storms arrive Saturday night

After this past week, southern Wisconsin is waterlogged. Parts of the area saw two months worth of rain in one week.

Unfortunately, we're not going to have a lot of time to dry things out before our next round of showers and storms.

A developing storm system and cold front will bring in widely scattered showers and storms Saturday night.

Saturday Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (2 out of 5). Rain and storms are likely. Isolated strong storms capable of gusty winds and small hail are possible. With a saturated ground, it won't take as strong of winds to uproot trees.

Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5-1.5" of rain are possible. With the recent wet weather, this much rain could cause additional flooding problems.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will go into effect this evening for Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, Crawford, Vernon and Richland Counties.

The rain will increase from northwest to southeast across southern Wisconsin Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Luckily, most of the rain will exit the area first thing Sunday morning. The clouds will stick around a little longer. Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.