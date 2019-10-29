Weather Authority: More snow possible on Halloween

The first snowfall of the fall 2019 season is in the books.

Madison officially recorded 3.0" of snow at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday night.

Most places Monday night saw between 1-3" of snow.

October 2019 is now the snowiest October since 1990 and the third snowiest October since 1939 in Madison.

The all-time snowiest October in Madison was in 1917 when 5.0" of snow fell.

This record could be in jeopardy with more snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Are you dreaming of a white Halloween? Yes, snow is possible on Halloween.

A developing storm system will bring in a mix of rain and snow Wednesday night into Thursday. With the southern Wisconsin being on the cold side of this system, the wintry mix will likely turn into all snow on Thursday. Snowfall accumulations of a couple of inches will be possible. Right now, it looks like widespread 2-4" of snow will be possible across south central Wisconsin.

#WeatherAuthority: This October could go down as the snowiest on record in Madison, WI. Last night, 3.0" of snow fell and more is possible Wednesday night into Halloween. The all-time record is 5.0" (1917). There's still a lot of uncertainty with this next storm system, though. pic.twitter.com/Eu2KH6G1cw — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 29, 2019

Keep in mind, this system is still a couple days away, and there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. The models have trended towards a faster moving and weaker storm system. Those factors could have a big impact on how long the snow will last and, ultimately, how much snow will fall.

With a faster moving storm system, the wintry mix will likely wrap up from west to east across the area late Thursday into early Thursday night. Trick-or-treating might not be as wet as previously thought. It's still going to be cold, though. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s.