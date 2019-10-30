Weather Authority: Next round of accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night - Thursday

Are you dreaming of a white Halloween? Even though it doesn't sound as good as a white Christmas, the next round of accumulating snow will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

A rain/snow mix will start to develop after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The wintry mix will become more widespread this evening and overnight and will eventually turn into all snow. The snow will likely continue, especially for Madison and points east, Thursday morning. The snow will likely taper off from west to east across the area late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Here's a look at how radar could look this evening through Thursday evening.

Another round of accumulating snow is expected to develop this evening and continue through Thursday morning. The southeastern corner of the state will likely see the most snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty on where the northwestern edge of the snow will set up. pic.twitter.com/CNomkui9ev — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

Widespread snowfall totals will really vary depending on where you are located in southern Wisconsin. The heaviest snow will likely fall across the southeastern corner of the state. This is where 3-6" of snow will be possible. This includes Janesville and Jefferson. Madison will likely see between 1-3" of snow. Most places northwest of Madison will only see between a dusting and an inch. Places like La Crosse, Viroqua and Camp Douglas might not even see snow.

Here's each models snowfall forecast tonight through Thursday. There are still a lot of ???'s with the forecast.



HIGH CONFIDENCE: SE Wisconsin will see the most snow, but how much?



LOW CONFIDENCE: How far NW will the snow spread?



Madison: 1-3" (Check back in for updates). pic.twitter.com/WhBCTHHpPP — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

There are still a lot question marks with the forecast, especially when it comes to snowfall totals. Most of the forecast models are not in good agreement on how much snow is going to fall. Snowfall totals will highly depend on the speed and the exact track this storm system takes.

The snow that accumulates Wednesday night into Thursday morning could make for a rough commute Thursday morning. Slick and snowy roads will be possible, mainly Madison and points to the east.

The last time it snowed on Halloween in Madison was in 2014. In 2014, 0.2" of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport. The snowiest Halloween was in 1926 when 3.2" of snow was recorded.

Yes, it could be a white #Halloween this year! The last time it snowed on Halloween was in 2014. Here are a few SN❄️W-lloween facts! pic.twitter.com/Bb0VO8SFbW — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

Snow on Halloween in Madison is not very common. It has only snowed 5 times on Halloween since 1939. This Halloween will likely be the the 6th time it has snowed in the last 80 years.

The snow will likely be gone or wrapping up during trick-or-treating on Halloween. Watch for untreated sidewalks because they could still be slick or snowy.

GOOD NEWS: The snow will likely end by the time kids go trick or treating on #Halloween.



BAD NEWS: It's still going to be COLD. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. A strong north wind will put wind chills in the 20s. Plus, untreated sidewalks could be snowy/icy. pic.twitter.com/w6Drn6gwjg — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

Also, make sure the kids bundle up! It's going to be cold. A north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the 20s.