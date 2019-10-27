Weather Authority: Next week looks cold... and snowy?

Halloween is Thursday, and next week's forecast looks chilling!

The last week of October looks cold and active. Afternoon highs all of next week will be on either side of 40 degrees. We might need get out of the 30s some afternoons. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

With cold air in place, the rain could transition into snow at times, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning and late Thursday into Thursday night.

Monday will likely start out mostly cloudy and dry. Rain will start to develop late Monday afternoon and evening. As colder air moves into the area, snow could start to mix in with the rain Monday evening into Monday night. The wintry mix could eventually transition into all snow Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Oh sn❄️w... winter is coming! Next week looks cold and active. With cold air in place, snow will be possible at times. The best chance of snow next week looks to come Monday night and late Thursday-Thursday night.



— James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 27, 2019

Right now, minor impacts and accumulations up to an inch will be possible. With a warm ground, accumulations will likely be limited to elevated or grassy surfaces. The snow or rain/snow mix should move out late Tuesday morning.

Another storm system will impact southern Wisconsin on Halloween. We will likely be on the cold side of this system, so a rain/snow mix will be possible late Thursday into Thursday night. The wintry mix could transition into all snow Thursday night.

The forecast on #Halloween is looking chilling!



— James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 27, 2019

Right now, it's too early to talk snowfall totals, even though accumulations might be possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast.

With this storm system potentially impacting the area on Halloween, make sure the kids are bundled up underneath their costumes. Trick-or-treating looks cold and wet this year.